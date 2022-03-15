Barclays Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €66.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($56.04) price objective on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.71 ($64.51).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €53.10 ($58.35) on Monday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($79.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.43.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

