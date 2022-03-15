Barclays Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €135.00 ($148.35) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($169.23) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €137.57 ($151.18).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded up €1.60 ($1.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €101.18 ($111.19). 2,563,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.72. SAP has a 1-year low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($142.57).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.