Barclays Cuts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $400.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.69.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $301.31 on Friday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $286.12 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.11 and its 200 day moving average is $367.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

