Barclays Lowers Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $22.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SWIM stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

