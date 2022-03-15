Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

