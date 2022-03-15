BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24. BayCom Corp has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $237.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.82.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BayCom Profile (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.