Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.5% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

BDX stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.90. 44,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

