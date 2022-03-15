Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 118,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,764,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 839.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 302,986 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

BENE stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.