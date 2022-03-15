BinaryX (BNX) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $76.01 million and approximately $21.99 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $37.57 or 0.00096784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006945 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.76 or 0.00282716 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

