Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.80.

TECH stock opened at $392.21 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $347.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

