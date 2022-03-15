BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.84 Million

Brokerages predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) will report $41.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $42.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $165.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.60 million to $165.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $194.73 million, with estimates ranging from $188.70 million to $207.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 530,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $550.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

