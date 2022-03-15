BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.18 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 63.64%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDSI. Northland Securities cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Shares of BDSI opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $550.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

