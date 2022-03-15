Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,141,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,890,000 after buying an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $193.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.68. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

