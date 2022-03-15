BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 15,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $88,884,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $45,748,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

