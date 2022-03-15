Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $952.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bioventus by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 1,081,692 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

