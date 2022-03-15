Bitball Treasure Price Hits $26.60 on Top Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for $26.60 or 0.00068038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $11.97 million and approximately $212,001.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

