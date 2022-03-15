BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRIGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.33). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 463,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 332,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.09.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

