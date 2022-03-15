Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie Sells 8,200 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$37,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,509.

Tobias Gerald Labrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Tobias Gerald Labrie bought 360 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,616.40.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a one year low of C$3.15 and a one year high of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.29. The firm has a market cap of C$267.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.24.

BDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.