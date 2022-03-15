BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 378,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,339. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.46. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

