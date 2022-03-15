BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.57 ($2.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.32) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.41) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

