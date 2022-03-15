Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

