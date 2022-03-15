Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Update

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 9,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

BLND stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,962 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

