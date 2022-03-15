Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blend Labs traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.00. 85,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,035,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,962.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.