Blockzero Labs Hits One Day Volume of $219,620.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $219,620.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00104417 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

