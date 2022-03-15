BMO Capital Markets Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $385.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $442.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $357.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

