BMO Capital Markets Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$21.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

NFI opened at C$13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -51.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$31.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.95%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$669,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,685,549.02.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

