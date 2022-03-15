BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to Market Perform

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.67.

TRQ traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.07. The company had a trading volume of 817,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,710. The company has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$34.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

