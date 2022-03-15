BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $770.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

