BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $4,914,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 252.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 107,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN stock opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $123.97 and a one year high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.88.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

