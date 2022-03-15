BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 16,370 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $216,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTN stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

