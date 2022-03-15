BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,662 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 135.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 77,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at $180,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFBK stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $759.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFBK. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

