BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $801,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Atkore were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Atkore by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atkore by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Atkore by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

