BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $836,000 Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $93.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.84%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

