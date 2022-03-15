BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 6,242 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ARVN opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 85,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $5,944,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,151 shares of company stock worth $10,371,422 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ARVN. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

