Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $270.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.05.

NYSE BA opened at $175.52 on Monday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day moving average is $209.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

