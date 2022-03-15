Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

