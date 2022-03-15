Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

