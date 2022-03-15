Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,208,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $206.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

