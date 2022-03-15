Bogart Wealth LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 161.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

