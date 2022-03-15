Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 874 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 375.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 311,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,314,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day moving average of $231.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

