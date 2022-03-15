Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 127.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,384,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 749,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 713,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

