Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of BP by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Cowen reduced their price target on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.80) to GBX 500 ($6.50) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of BP opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.85%.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.