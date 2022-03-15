Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,858,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 8,786,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDRBF. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

