Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 718,074 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.94.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

