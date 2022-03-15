Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 718,074 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £8.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.94.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)
Featured Stories
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.