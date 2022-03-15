Boson Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $55.99 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.99 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00245893 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004112 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00033974 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.95 or 0.01045305 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

