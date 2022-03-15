Brian Gerson Acquires 4,642 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FSK traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,233. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

