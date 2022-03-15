Brian Gerson Acquires 4,642 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FSK traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,233. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
