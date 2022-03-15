Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter valued at $17,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 92,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

