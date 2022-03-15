Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Brigham Minerals has a payout ratio of 121.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 140,793 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

