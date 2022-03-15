Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

