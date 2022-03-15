British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.26) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.13).

BATS opened at GBX 3,025.50 ($39.34) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £69.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,815.32. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

